Football: Barnes strike for Foxes ends Sheffield United's bright start

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Harvey Barnes thrashed home a magnificent strike to earn Leicester City a 2-1 win on the road on Saturday while rudely ending Sheffield United's bright start to their return to the Premier League.

After a Jamie Vardy goal had underlined City's first-half domination, United fought back in stirring fashion on home soil at Bramall Lane to equalise just after the hour through record signing and substitute Ollie McBurnie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yet their unbeaten opening to life in the top-flight was then undone by a remarkable goal from Barnes, who powered home a half-volley from outside the box after being found by Christian Fuchs' cross.

United, undefeated after two matches, went into the game with dreams of going, temporarily at least, to the top of the table but Sheffield-born Vardy's clinical 38th minute finish always looked on the cards as Leicester controlled affairs.

The man who supported United's great rivals Sheffield Wednesday as a boy clearly enjoyed his goal, having earlier glanced a header wide from 10 metres as unbeaten Leicester pursued their first league win of the campaign under Brendan Rodgers.

When Chris Wilder gambled by bringing on Billy Sharp and McBurnie, it reshaped the game with George Baldock's 62nd minute cross finding a fine header from the Scotland international McBurnie, his first goal for the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barnes' superb goal, though, ensured Rodgers' men moved, temporarily at least, into third place in the table.

