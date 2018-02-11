Football: Batshuayi nets third goal in two Dortmund games

BERLIN: Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi, on loan from Chelsea, scored his third Bundesliga goal in two games for Borussia Dortmund on Saturday (Feb 10) in their 2-0 home win against Hamburg.

Dortmund signed the 24-year-old for €1.5 million on loan for the rest of the season after selling top-scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal last month.

Batshuayi is supplying the goals after marking his debut by netting twice in a 3-2 win at bottom side Cologne a week ago.

The Belgian had promised a somersault if he scored on his home debut and was as good as his word.

US winger Christian Pulisic threaded a pass through the Hamburg defence, which Batshuayi met at the far post for a tap in on 49 minutes.

The Belgian celebrated with a forward roll - just as Aubameyang used to do.

A dull match was lit up by Dortmund's second in the dying stages when Germany's World Cup winner Mario Goetze netted with a goal after coming off the bench.

Dortmund's injury-prone Germany winger Marco Reus returned after 259 days sidelined by a torn knee ligament.

The win left Dortmund third, a point behind second-placed RB Leipzig, who won 2-0 at home to Augsburg on Friday with Liverpool-bound Naby Keita hammering home a free-kick.

Runaway league leaders Bayern Munich are 15 points clear before Saturday night's clash at home against Schalke.

Bayern's head coach Jupp Heynckes, 72, misses the game with flu.

Eintracht Frankfurt stormed up to fourth with a 4-2 thrashing of bottom side Cologne.

Ante Rebic gave Frankfurt an early lead, but Cologne striker Simon Terrode equalised with a second-half penalty.

Frankfurt defender Marco Russ headed the hosts back into the lead for his first goal since overcoming cancer in 2016.

French defender Simon Falette and midfielder Marius Wolf scored in quick succession to stretch Frankfurt's lead to 4-1 before Terrode grabbed Cologne's second with a header.

Bayer Leverkusen dropped to fifth after a shock 2-0 defeat at home to Hertha Berlin.

Midfielder Valentino Lazaro gave Berlin the lead before Ivory Coast veteran Salomon Kalou pounced on a mistake to claim Hertha's second early in the second half.

Leverkusen's Jamaica winger Leon Bailey, 20, came on just before Kalou's goal, but failed to bag his ninth league goal this season in unusual circumstances with a free-kick from just seven metres out.

Hertha goalkeeper Rune Jarstein absent-mindedly conceded a free-kick inside his area on 70 minutes after touching the ball, which he dropped, then gathered again.

All 11 Berlin players packed the goal for the free-kick, but Bailey's close-range shot was twice blocked and Kevin Volland hit the crossbar before Jarstein gratefully gathered.

Hoffenheim, under head coach Julian Nagelsmann, 30, earned their first win in six games with a 4-2 thrashing of Mainz as strikers Adam Szalai and Andrej Kramaric scored twice.

Freiburg lost for the first time in nine league games, crashing to a 2-1 defeat at Hanover 96, whose midfielder Felix Klaus scored the winner.