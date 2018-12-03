Football: Battling Bordeaux put brakes on PSG's winning run

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain's perfect start to the Ligue 1 season came to an end on Sunday at Bordeaux, where Andreas Cornelius' late header was enough to earn the hosts a deserved and hugely entertaining 2-2 draw.

Thomas Tuchel's side had won all 14 of their league matches going into the clash at the Matmut Atlantique stadium, but despite attacking superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe twice putting them in front, Jimmy Briand and Cornelius ensured that Bordeaux became the first French team to stop the runaway leaders this season.

However the result is unlikely to slow down PSG's march to the title, as they still stand 14 points ahead of nearest challengers Montpellier, who took advantage of Lyon drawing 2-2 at Lille to sneak into second with a 2-1 win at Thierry Henry's struggling Monaco.

PSG's arch rivals Marseille failed to make the most of their fellow Champions League chasers dropping points after a goalless draw at Reims on Sunday. Rudi Garcia's side stay fifth.

Meanwhile mid-table Toulouse drew 2-2 with with fellow relegation rivals Dijon and Strasbourg routed Rennes 4-1.

Neymar's opener for PSG came after a spell of concerted Bordeaux pressure and at the end of a superb exchange with countryman Dani Alves, who on his first start of the season flashed in a powerful cross that was crashed home first-time by number 10.

His 11th league goal of the season took some time to be awarded however, as the VAR dithered over whether Mbappe was offside and interfering with the play as he flashed a leg at Neymar's shot.

That goal looked to have broken Bordeaux, and Angel Di Maria, who had fluffed a golden chance laid on for him by Neymar earlier in the half, then struck the post in first-half stoppage time as the home side rocked under pressure.

However the hosts fought back again after the break, and they got their first reward when Briand slotted home a fine cross from the lively Yann Karamoah.

Neymar was substituted shortly afterwards with what is reported to be a groin injury and Bordeaux smelled blood, but Mbappe who turned the match in PSG's favour, latching on to Julian Draxler's through ball before crashing home what looked to be the winner and almost immediately asking to be substituted with an apparent muscle problem.

Tuchel didn't remove the 19 year old however, and he was there to see Cornelius meet Maxime Poundje's cross with such force that PSG keeper Alphonse Areola couldn't stop the ball crossing the line and ending PSG's 100 percent start.

French Ligue 1 results:

Bordeaux 2 Paris Saint-Germain 1

Toulouse 2 Dijon 2

Marseille 0 Reims 0

Rennes 1 Strasbourg 4