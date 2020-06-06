Football: Bayern crush Leverkusen to stay firmly on title course

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

9 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BERLIN: Bayern Munich came from a goal down to ease past hosts Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 on Saturday (Jun 6) and remain firmly on course to win the Bundesliga title with four games remaining.

Lucas Alario fired in after 10 minutes as Leverkusen, without the injured Kai Havertz, scored with the first chance of the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But Bayern recovered from the early shock and Kingsley Coman curled in the equaliser in the 28th minute before the visitors struck twice in three minutes to turn the game around.

Leon Goretzka completed a sensational passing move in the 42nd minute and Serge Gnabry chipped the ball over keeper Lukas Hradecky on the stroke of halftime.

Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski headed in Thomas Mueller's 20th assist of the season to seal Bayern's ninth straight win before a superb 89th-minute goal from 17-year-old Florian Wirtz cut the deficit for the hosts.

Leaders Bayern moved 10 points clear of Borussia Dortmund, who play Hertha Berlin later. Bayer Leverkusen stayed fifth.



Advertisement