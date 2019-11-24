Football: Bayern demolish Duesseldorf, Gladbach slip up at Union

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BERLIN: Bayern Munich crushed hosts Fortuna Duesseldorf 4-0 on Saturday (Nov 23) to climb to within a point of the top with their third straight win under interim coach Hansi Flick while Bundesliga leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach suffered a shock loss at Union Berlin.

Champions Bayern found no resistance in the first half and had fired in three goals by the 34th minute through Benjamin Pavard, Corentin Tolisso and Serge Gnabry.

Although Robert Lewandowski failed to score for the 12th straight league game, ending his record run, he did set up Philippe Coutinho for Bayern's fourth goal in the 70th minute.

Bayern moved up to 24 points, one behind Gladbach who were stunned 2-0 by promoted Union for their first league loss after three straight wins.

