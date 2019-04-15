Football: Bayern keeper Neuer sidelined with calf muscle injury

Sport

Football: Bayern keeper Neuer sidelined with calf muscle injury

FILE PHOTO: Bundesliga - Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich - Weser-Stadion, Bremen, Germany - December 1, 2018 Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer during the warm up REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo
(Updated: )

Bookmark

BERLIN: Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will be out for an unspecified period of time after tearing calf muscle fibre during their 4-1 victory over Fortuna Duesseldorf, the German champions said on Monday (Apr 15).

Bayern did not say how long Neuer would be sidelined.

Such injuries usually take several weeks to heal, meaning he will miss at least some if not all of their last five league games as they battle with Borussia Dortmund for the title.

Defender Mats Hummels pulled a muscle in the same game but he is only expected to be out for a few days, Bayern said.

The Bavarians, hunting a record-extending seventh consecutive league title, are on 67 points, one ahead of rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Source: Reuters/na

Tagged Topics

Bookmark