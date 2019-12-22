Football: Bayern leave it late to beat Wolves, Leipzig go top

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BERLIN: Bayern Munich's Joshua Zirkzee and Serge Gnabry scored late goals to give them a 2-0 win over VfL Wolfsburg at the start of the winter break on Saturday (Dec 21) as RB Leipzig went top of the table with a comeback win over Augsburg.

Dutch teenager Zirkzee, who also scored in stoppage time in their 3-1 midweek win over Freiburg, slotted in three minutes after coming on as a substitute and Gnabry doubled their lead in the 89th to lift Bayern to 33 points in third place.

RB Leipzig went top with a 3-1 win over Augsburg.

Leipzig needed second-half goals from Konrad Laimer, Patrik Schick and Yussuf Poulsen to grab victory and move on to 37 points, three clear of Borussia Moenchengladbach, who take on Hertha Berlin in the capital later on Saturday.

