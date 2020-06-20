Football: Bayern Munich's Lewandowski breaks Aubameyang's Bundesliga record

BERLIN: Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski on Saturday (Jun 20) broke the record previously held by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the most goals scored by a foreigner in a Bundesliga season.

Lewandowski scored twice in the first half against Freiburg to give him 33 league goals in 30 matches this season, having netted a total of 48 times in 41 games in all competitions.

The Poland striker's tally beats the previous record of 31 goals set by Gabon striker Aubameyang in 2016/17 for Borussia Dortmund before he moved to present club Arsenal the following season.

With the Bundesliga season due to end next Saturday, Lewandowski is well short of Gerd Mueller's remarkable all-time record for the most goals in a German league season when he scored 40 in 1971/72.

Bayern are already confirmed as Bundesliga champions for the eighth consecutive season and are on course to repeat their 2013 treble.

They face Leverkusen in the German Cup final on July 4 and are among the favourites for the Champions League, which resumes in August with Lewandowski as the top scorer in Europe with 11 goals in six games.

Bayern routed Chelsea 3-0 in London in the last 16, first leg last March until the Champions League ground to a halt due to the coronavirus.