Football: Bayern Munich sign Canadian winger Davies in record MLS deal

MUNICH: German champions Bayern Munich have signed teenage winger Alphonso Davies from Major League Soccer (MLS) side Vancouver Whitecaps in a record deal for a transfer from the North American top-flight.

The Whitecaps said the transfer fee and add-ons for the 17-year-old Canadian could total more than US$22 million, the most received by an MLS club.

Davies, who was born in Ghana, has scored three goals in 20 appearances for the Whitecaps this season.

"Alphonso Davies is a very big talent," Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic told the club's.

"At the age of 17, he offers a lot of promise for the future. Alphonso already possesses great ability, which is why a lot of top clubs were keen on him. I'm delighted he's chosen FC Bayern."

Davies, who turns 18 in November, has signed a contract with Bayern until June 2023 and will officially join them in January following the conclusion of the MLS season.



