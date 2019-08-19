Football: Bayern Munich sign Coutinho on loan from Barcelona

REUTERS: Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have signed Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho on loan for the season, the two clubs confirmed on Monday (Aug 19).

Bayern will pay a loan fee of €8.5 million (US$9.5 million) and pay his wages. They have the option of making the deal permanent for a fee of €120 million.



Coutinho, who joined Barcelona in January last year for approximately £142 million, was the third most expensive transfer in history but he failed to hit the same heights at the Camp Nou as he did with Liverpool.

"FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich have reached an agreement for the loan of the player Philippe Coutinho to the German club for the 2019/20 season," Barcelona said in a statement.

"Barcelona would like to thank to publicly thank Philippe Coutinho for his commitment and dedication wishes him all the best in this new stage of his career."

Coutinho will wear the number 10 shirt previously worn by Dutchman Arjen Robben, who retired at the end of last season.

"We've been working on bringing in Philippe Coutinho for quite some time and we're very happy that we've been able to complete this transfer," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said.



The player, who has scored 21 goals in 75 games for Barca in all competitions despite being unsettled, said he was delighted with the move to Germany.

"For me, this move means a new challenge in a new country with one of the best clubs in Europe," Coutinho said on Bayern's website.

"I'm very much looking forward to that. Like FC Bayern, I have big ambitions and I'm convinced that I can achieve them together with my new teammates."

The German club hope he will provide reinforcement in attack following the departure of veteran duo Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery at the end of last season.

"With his creativity and outstanding skills, Philippe is a player who will immediately strengthen our attack," Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said.

Bayern, who drew their first league game 2-2 with Hertha Berlin last weekend, play away at Schalke on Saturday.

