Sport

Football: Bayern Munich stay top after Lewandowski equaliser at Union

BERLIN: Robert Lewandowski marked his 200th Bundesliga appearance for Bayern Munich with a second-half equaliser in Saturday's (Dec 12) 1-1 draw at Union Berlin which keeps the defending champions top on goal difference.

After Grischa Proemel put Union ahead on four minutes, Lewandowski, the Bundesliga's top-scorer, slotted his 13th goal in his 10th league game to rescue a point on 67 minutes.

The result keeps Bayern top, but level on 24 points with RB Leipzig, who briefly led the table after their 2-0 win over Werder Bremen earlier Saturday.

Union stay sixth, two points behind Dortmund who crashed to a 5-1 defeat against VfB Stuttgart in their worst home defeat since 2009.

