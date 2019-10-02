Football: Bayern Munich thrash Tottenham 7-2 in Champions League

LONDON: Serge Gnabry scored four second-half goals as Bayern Munich embarrassed Tottenham 7-2 on Tuesday (Oct 1), meaning last season's Champions League finalists face an uphill task to reach the knockout phase.

Spurs started brightly in London and took the lead through the lively Son Heung-min but were pegged back by fine strikes from Joshua Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski, who struck on the stroke of half-time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The second half belonged to former Arsenal man Gnabry, who struck four times as the five-time European champions completed a rout. Lewandowski also scored a second.

It was the first time Spurs had conceded seven goals in a home match in any major competition.

The result leaves Bayern in pole position in Group B with two wins from two matches but Spurs have just a single point after seeing a 2-0 lead wiped out in their opening game against Olympiakos.

Mauricio Pochettino's side reached the Champions League final last season after winning just one point from their opening three group games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

UEFA Champions League results:

Real Madrid (ESP) 2 Club Brugge (BEL) 2

Galatasaray (TUR) 0 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 1

Red Star Belgrade (SRB) 3 Olympiakos (GRE) 1

Tottenham (ENG) 2 Bayern Munich (GER) 7

Atalanta (ITA) 1 Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 2

Manchester City (ENG) 2 Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 0

Juventus (ITA) 3 Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 0

Lokomotiv Moscow (RUS) 0 Atletico Madrid (ESP) 2