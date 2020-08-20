Football: Bayern 'not unbeatable' says Lyon's Toko Ekambi

LISBON: Lyon forward Karl Toko Ekambi said he didn't think Bayern Munich were "unbeatable" in the Champions League despite Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the German side in the semi-finals in Lisbon.

The Cameroon international missed two clear-cut chances, notably hitting the post just moments before Serge Gnabry scored the opening goal at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

"We could've done better, we could've scored goals - me the first one," Toko Ekambi told French broadcaster RMC Sport.

"It didn't go our way tonight, we missed some chances and we were up against a great goalkeeper."

Five-time European champions Bayern, who will face Paris Saint-Germain in the final, have won their last 20 matches and are unbeaten in 29 outings, a run that began last December.

"I don't think they're unbeatable," said Toko Ekambi. "We knew they were a great side before the game and we knew we had to play out of our skins to win this match but we weren't able to do it."

"Sometimes you have it, sometimes you don't," he added. "Tonight we didn't do the things we needed to win the match."