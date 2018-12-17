Football: Bayern relish 'tough cookie' Liverpool in Champions League last 16

NYON, Switzerland: Bayern Munich are looking forward to facing "tough cookie" Liverpool for a place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, the German champions' sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said on Monday (Dec 16).

Both clubs have a rich tradition in the competition, each winning it five times.

Advertisement

Liverpool are the current form side and sit top of the Premier League while Bayern Munich have been far off their own high standards in the Bundesliga so far this season.

"That's the team of the hour, the league leaders in England, they are playing really good football, very physical, really stepping it up," Salihamidzic said after the last-16 draw in Nyon.

"We are looking forward to it. A tough cookie, but that's something to look forward to as a player."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was Borussia Dortmund coach when they lost to Bayern in the 2013 Champions League final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Klopp is a top coach, someone who also plays well with the media," Salihamidzic said.

