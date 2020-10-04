Football: Bayern reserve keeper Ulreich joins Hamburg

BERLIN: Bayern Munich back-up goalkeeper Sven Ulreich has joined second-division side Hamburg on a three-year contract, the European champions confirmed Saturday (Oct 3).

The 32-year-old spent the last five years as under-study to Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, winning five German league titles and three German Cup final wins in Munich.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was part of the squad which won the Champions League in August and has been signed by Hamburg to replace Julian Pollersbeck, who has joined Lyon.

Ulreich has made 70 appearances for Bayern and started 29 Bundesliga games in 2017/18, as well as 11 in the Champions League that season when Neuer was injured.

However, he faces competition to under-study Neuer, 34, since Bayern signed Alexander Nuebel, 24, joined from Schalke.

"Sven is a great team player, when Manuel Neuer injured himself in 2017, Sven stepped in really well," said Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Hamburg are getting an internationally experienced goalkeeper who can take on a leadership role."