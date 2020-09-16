Football: Bayern’s Champions League goal hero Coman in COVID-19 quarantine

MUNICH: Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman is self-isolating at home three days before the start of the new Bundesliga season after coming into contact with a person infected with the coronavirus, the European champions said on Tuesday.

Coman, who scored the winning goal in last month’s Champions League final against Paris St Germain in Lisbon, is likely to miss Friday’s opening game of the new German campaign at home to Schalke 04 as Bayern begin the defence of their title.

“Kingsley Coman is not currently taking part in training. The 24-year-old attacker has been in contact with a person infected with the coronavirus and is in now undertaking a period of isolation at home,” said a club statement without specifying how long.

“His coronavirus test on Sunday produced a negative result. Coman will keep himself fit at home with remote virtual training sessions,” Bayern added.

