Football: Bayern's Lewandowski ruled out for four weeks with knee injury

REUTERS: Bayern Munich's Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out for four weeks after suffering sprained ligaments in his right knee, the German champions said on Tuesday.

Lewandowski sustained the injury in Poland's World Cup qualifying win over Andorra on Sunday, ruling him out of their match against England on Wednesday, and had scans on Monday.

His injury is a big blow to Bundesliga leaders Bayern who travel to second-placed RB Leipzig on Saturday and face Paris St-German in the Champions League quarter-finals next month.

