Football: Bayern's Martinez out for at least six weeks with muscle injury

REUTERS: Bayern Munich defender Javi Martinez faces at least six weeks on the sidelines after sustaining a muscle injury in Saturday's 2-0 Bundesliga victory over VfL Wolfsburg, interim manager Hansi Flick has said.

The 31-year-old Spaniard suffered the injury to his right thigh and had to be substituted before halftime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Javi will be unavailable for at least six weeks, it's a major muscle injury. It's very bitter," Flick told reporters.

Bayern added in a statement on their website that Martinez will miss their Jan. 4-10 training camp in Doha and is a doubt for the clash at Hertha Berlin next month when the Bundesliga restarts following the winter break.

