Football: Bayern see off Frankfurt fightback to stay four points clear

BERLIN: Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich resisted a second-half fightback by Eintracht Frankfurt to claim a 5-2 win behind closed doors on Saturday (May 23) ahead of their top-of-the-table clash at Dortmund in midweek.

Goals by Leon Goretzka, the league's top-scorer Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Mueller saw Bayern lead 3-0 before Frankfurt rattled the hosts after the break.

Frankfurt defender Martin Hinteregger bagged two quick goals before Bayern teenager Alphonso Davies settled Bayern's nerves to make it 4-2 at the Allianz Arena.

Hinteregger then claimed an unwanted hat-trick by turning a Serge Gnabry shot into his own net to make it 5-2 on 74 minutes.

The win re-establishes Bayern's four-point lead over second-placed Dortmund, who host the defending champions on Tuesday.