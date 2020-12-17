Football: Bayern sink Wolfsburg with Lewandowski double, Leverkusen stay top

MUNICH: Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski scored twice to steer the champions to a 2-1 comeback win over VfL Wolfsburg on Wednesday, keeping them a point behind Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen who crushed Cologne 4-0.

Bayern, who travel to Leverkusen on Saturday, fell behind for the sixth consecutive league game when Maximilian Philipp volleyed home in the fifth minute, but Lewandowski struck either side of the break to give his side their first win in the last three games.

The Poland striker levelled in first-half stoppage time for his 250th league goal - only the third player to reach that mark in the Bundesliga.

He added another five minutes after the restart following a strong run.

It was the first loss of the season for Wolfsburg, who had late chances to score, only to be denied by two outstanding Manuel Neuer saves. They dropped to fifth on 21 points, with Bayern in second place on 27, level on points with RB Leipzig.

Bayern have now made sure they will finish 2020 without a single home loss in any competition, the first time they have achieved a calendar year with no home defeat since 1981.

Leverkusen lead the title race on 28 points after thrashing Cologne, early goals from Mitchell Weiser and Moussa Diaby setting them on their way before Patrik Schick and teenager Florian Wirtz struck in the second half to complete the rout.

RB Leipzig are level on 27 points with Bayern after edging past Hoffenheim 1-0 thanks to Yussuf Pouslen's second-half winner.