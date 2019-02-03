Bayern stunned by Leverkusen's 3-1 comeback win

BERLIN: Bayern Munich suffered a 3-1 defeat by Bayer Leverkusen who powered back from a goal down on Saturday, snapping the champions' seven-game winning run in the Bundesliga and leaving them seven points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Peter Bosz' attack-minded Leverkusen scored three goals in the second half as Leon Bailey and Kevin Volland overturned Bayern's lead, from Leon Goretzka's 41st minute goal, while Lucas Alario sealed the win with a late strike.

Advertisement

The defeat comes as Bayern prepare for busy weeks in all competitions, with the German Cup encounter at Hertha Berlin next week and their Champions League Round of 16 two-legged tie with Premier League leader Liverpool later this month.

"The result does not really reflect the game," Bayern coach Niko Kovac told reporters. "We played a good first half. We should have scored a second early on as well."

"We knew Leverkusen would step on the gas in the second half and we wanted to be very compact. We did not fully succeed in that." Germany international Goretzka headed in a Thomas Mueller's cross after 37 minutes to put Bayern ahead with his fourth goal in the last three league games.

With Kingsley Coman wreaking havoc down the left wing it looked only a matter of time until the champions scored again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But Bailey fired home a stunning 25-metre free kick eight minutes after the restart to level and Volland completed a stunning break that caught Bayern's defence napping to secure the lead.

Julian Brandt could have added another goal for the hosts a little later but Bayern keeper Sven Ulreich tipped his volley round the post.

Brandt then set up substitute Alario in the 87th for their third with a simple tap-in after another break.

Bayern, who have won the last six Bundesliga titles, have 42 points with leaders Dortmund, who drew 1-1 with Eintracht Frankfurt, on 49.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)