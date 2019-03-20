Football: Bayern talent Davies ruled out of Canada game

BERLIN: Bayern Munich rising star Alphonso Davies will miss out on Canada's upcoming game against French Guiana after picking up a knee injury, the German club confirmed on Wednesday (Mar 20).

Davies, 18, was set to earn his tenth cap for Canada in the CONCACAF Nations League qualifier on Mar 24, but will now stay in Munich this week to recover.

"Alphonso Davies picked up a light strain to his right knee in the 6-0 win against Mainz and has been advised to take a few days of rest by the medical department," the club said in a statement on their website.

Davies, who completed a US$13 million (11.5 million euros) move to Bayern from the Vancouver Whitecaps in January, scored his first goal for Bayern in the win over Mainz last Sunday.

His performance from the bench earned him gushing praise from Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

"Alphonso is a diamond, he shows that every day in training," said Salihamidzic.

"He is the future. He has qualities which you rarely see in the Bundesliga."