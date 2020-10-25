Football: Bayern teen star Alphonso Davies out for up to two months

BERLIN: Bayern Munich expect to be without rising star Alphonso Davies for up to eight weeks after he tore ankle ligaments early in Saturday's (Oct 24) 5-0 rout of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

The teenager twisted his right ankle with barely a minute gone at the Allianz Arena.

Davies was in clear distress as he was helped off and replaced at left-back by Lucas Hernandez as Robert Lewandowski netted a hat-trick in the rout.

"He has injured ligaments - one is torn, one is partially torn. We expect him to be out for six to eight weeks," said Bayern head coach Hansi Flick.

"If a player of this quality drops out, it hurts."

Davies broke into the Bayern first-team last season and made the left-back berth his own - keeping out Bayern's record-signing Hernandez - as they won the treble of Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup titles.

However, Hernandez started ahead of Davies at left-back in last weekend's 4-1 romp at Bielefeld and Wednesday's 4-0 rout of Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Last Tuesday, Flick said Davies had suffered a "dip" in form, but "with his speed and dynamic, he is an important factor" with Bayern facing a run of away games.

Bayern have Champions League trips to Lokomotiv Moscow and Salzburg in the coming fortnight before playing Borussia Dortmund away in the Bundesliga on November 7.