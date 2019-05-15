Football: Belgium's Wilmots to coach Iran

TEHRAN: Former Ivory Coast and Belgium manager Marc Wilmots has arrived in Tehran and is set to sign a three-year deal as national coach, state news agency IRNA reported.

The official agency said Iran football federation president Kami Rita Sherpa had confirmed the deal and the former Belgian striker would sign a contract later Wednesday (May 15).

Advertisement

It said the 50-year-old who was capped 70 times for his country was expected to sign on until the end of the 2022 World Cup for a fee of US$1.2 million (1 million euros) a year.

He replaces Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz who stepped down after eight years in charge in January following Iran's semi-final exit in the Asian Cup when they went down 3-0 to Japan.

He led Iran to two World Cup finals and extended his contract to 2019 after the 2018 tournament in Russia.

Wilmots guided Belgium into the 2014 World Cup during his stint as coach with them between 2012-2016.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He took charge of Ivory Coast in 2017 but parted company after failing to qualify the west Africans for the 2018 World Cup.