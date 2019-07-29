Football: Benfica make it three wins from three in pre-season tournament

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: A deflected strike from Adel Taarabt was enough to ensure Benfica beat AC Milan 1-0 to finish their International Champions Cup campaign with a 100 per cent record on Sunday (Jul 28).

Milan dominated the first half in Foxborough without making their pressure count, with their Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek missing the best of the openings.

After the break it was all Benfica, and the pressure told in the 70th minute as a corner came out to Taarabt, which he drilled for goal only for the ball to take a huge deflection on its way past Pepe Reina.

Milan pressed for an equaliser but again came up short, as they finish the United States leg of the pre-season event with two defeats from two.

Despite losing star youngster Joao Felix who was transferred to Atletico Madrid at the start of the summer, Benfica completed a clean sweep of victories in the Massachusetts sunshine.

