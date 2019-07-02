Football: Benitez appointed Dalian head coach

TOKYO: Rafa Benitez has been unveiled as the new head coach of Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang, with the former Newcastle United and Liverpool boss replacing Choi Kang-hee at the helm.

Benitez, who left Premier League side Newcastle after failing to agree a contract extension at the end of last month, takes over a team that is in 10th in the CSL following a 3-1 win over fellow strugglers Beijing Renhe on Saturday (Jun 29).

Choi resigned on Monday for "personal reasons", Chinese media reported, leaving Dalian free to appoint Benitez.

The Spaniard takes over a squad that features Marek Hamsik, who played under Benitez during his time at Italian side Napoli, as well as former Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco.

Benitez's first game in charge of Dalian will be on Sunday, when the club take on Henan Jianye in the league.

