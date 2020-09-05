Football: Bergwijn scores winner as Netherlands edge Poland

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

AMSTERDAM: Netherlands forward Steven Bergwijn scored just past the hour mark to secure a hard-fought 1-0 win over Poland in their Nations League clash on Friday (Sep 4) as heavy home pressure finally paid dividends at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The Dutch, runners-up in last year's inaugural edition of the competition, were playing their first game since the departure of coach Ronald Koeman to Barcelona last month but kept up their crisp performances of the last two years.

Bergwijn tapped the ball home in the 61st minute after a characteristic sweeping move from the Netherlands, playing under interim coach Dwight Lodeweges in their League A Group 1 match.

Frenkie de Jong’s sweeping ball and Hans Hateboer’s assist gave Bergwijn the simple task of finishing from close range to score his first international goal.

