Football: Besiktas claim domestic double with Turkish Cup win

ANKARA: Besiktas claimed a domestic double on Tuesday (May 18) with a 2-0 win over Antalyaspor to lift the Turkish Cup after securing their 16th Super Lig title at the weekend.

Besiktas on Saturday edged out bitter rivals Galatasaray on goal difference in the title race, while third-placed Istanbul rivals Fenerbahce finished two points behind.

Brazilian midfielder Josef de Souza put Besiktas ahead against Antalyaspor after three minutes before French defender Valentin Rosier doubled the lead on the half-hour.

The final was in an empty stadium in the Aegean coastal province of Izmir due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

Besiktas last won the Turkish Cup in the 2010-11 season but their fortunes have been revived this season under coach Sergen Yalcin, a former leading player at the club.

