Football: Bielsa names Leeds starting side for West Ham clash two days early

LONDON: Football managers often keep their cards close to their chest but Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has no problems revealing his hand, as he named his starting 11 for Friday's Premier League clash at West Ham United two days early.

Asked on Wednesday who would partner skipper Liam Cooper in defence in the absence of the injured Diego Llorente and Robin Koch, Bielsa replied via his interpreter that it could be Luke Ayling or Kalvin Phillips.

He was then asked if he would keep West Ham guessing before the clash at Elland Road.

"Rodrigo Moreno is going to come in for (Diego) Llorente, and the eleven is going to be: (Illan) Meslier, (Stuart) Dallas, Ayling, Cooper, (Ezgjan) Alioski, Phillips, (Mateusz) Klich, Moreno, Raphinha, (Patrick) Bamford and (Jack) Harrison."

Bielsa said Koch could be out for up to three months with a knee injury that required surgery while Llorente faces two weeks out due to a muscle problem sustained in last Saturday's 3-1 defeat by Chelsea.

Leeds are 14th in the standings with 14 points after four wins, two draws and five defeats.



