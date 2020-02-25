Football: Bielsa says confidence returning at Leeds

LONDON: Marcelo Bielsa says recent wins have restored confidence at Leeds after a run of poor results threatened to derail their Premier League push for the second consecutive season.

Back-to-back 1-0 home victories against Bristol City and Reading have seen the club open up a five-point gap over third-placed Fulham.

Bielsa's side had won just two of their previous 11 league games as their push to finish in the top two faltered but they head to struggling Middlesbrough on Wednesday (Feb 26) looking for a third straight win.

"There are two kinds of doubt - the doubt related to the result and the doubt about how the team play," Bielsa told his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

"Usually managers pay more attention to how the teams play and supporters care more about results. When you have good results all around the team, it strengthens the confidence.

"I didn't see (a) big change. What I can tell you is that football is a discipline where maybe you have the same performance but get different results."

Leeds, who have not played in the Premier League since 2004, reached the play-offs last season but lost in the semi-final to Derby.

Third-placed Fulham will try to keep pace with Leeds when they host Swansea. The Cottagers have gone three games without a win.

Leaders West Brom are in action on Tuesday against Preston.