Football: Birmingham hit with nine-point deduction after breaching financial rules

LONDON: Championship side Birmingham have been docked nine points for breaching financial rules, the English Football League announced on Friday (Mar 22).

The Championship side broke the EFL's profitability and sustainability regulations and faced a possible 12-point deduction and a transfer ban.

The penalty drops the club from 13th in the second-tier table to 18th, leaving them only five points above the relegation zone.

An independent disciplinary commission heard the case on Monday and decided the Midlands club should not be given the maximum penalty.

It follows a review of the financial submission from Birmingham City for the three-year period 2015/16 to 2017/18 where it was determined the club had recorded losses in excess of the £39 million (US$51 million) threshold.

"The profitability and sustainability rules, aligned with those in the Premier League, became effective in 2015/16," said an EFL spokesman.

"Season 2017/18 was the end of the first full reporting period with Birmingham City the only club found to have breached those requirements, when it incurred adjusted losses of £48.787 million, £9.787 million in excess of the permitted losses."