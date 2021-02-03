Football: Blades fight back to beat West Brom 2-1 in relegation dogfight

SHEFFIELD, England: Bottom side Sheffield United gave their Premier League survival hopes a shot in the arm with a third victory in five games after coming from behind to beat fellow relegation candidates West Bromwich Albion 2-1 on Tuesday (Feb 2).

West Brom took the lead four minutes before the break from a counter-attack, with Blades goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale initially making two saves but parrying the second into the path of midfielder Matt Phillips who tapped in from close range.

The home side equalised 11 minutes into the second half when Chris Basham entered the box to control the ball and turned his back to goal to keep defenders at bay as Jayden Bogle pounced and fired a shot that squeezed in at the near post.

The Blades defenders were the architects for the second when Basham overlapped on the right flank and whipped in a cross that was brought down by John Egan in the box and Billy Sharp was on hand to stab home and beat Sam Johnstone in West Brom's goal.

Victory moved Chris Wilder's Blades to 11 points from 22 games, 10 points away the safety zone and one behind 19th-placed West Brom.

