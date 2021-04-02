Football: Blind suffers ankle ligament injury, Euros in doubt

AMSTERDAM: Ajax Amsterdam and Netherlands defender Daley Blind has torn ankle ligaments and is doubtful for this year's European Championship.

Blind hurt his ankle and knee in the Netherlands’ World Cup qualifying win in Gibraltar on Tuesday.

"It turned out after an examination in the hospital today that fortunately there is no damage to the knee, but that the front ligament of my left ankle is torn," Blind said in a statement on Thursday.

"I assume that my season at Ajax is over as I will have an operation next week. If everything goes well during the rehabilitation, I have the hope that I can still make it to the European Championship.

"Of course, I'm terribly disappointed. You play football for the big trophies and they will be on the line in the coming months," added the 31-year-old, whose club are bidding for a league, cup and Europa League treble.

"It has been a wonderful season with Ajax so far. That has ended very abruptly for me now."



