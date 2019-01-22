Football: Boateng in shock Barcelona loan move

MADRID: Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has joined Barcelona in a shock loan move from Italian side Sassuolo, the Spanish club said on Monday (Jan 21).

The leaders of La Liga said in a statement they had agreed a deal to take Boateng on loan until the end of the season with an option to make the move permanent in the summer.

"The agreement includes an eight-million-euro (US$9 million) purchase option," the club said.

The arrival of Boateng, 31, will provide much-needed cover for Luis Suarez up front in Ernesto Valverde's squad following the departure of Munir El Haddadi to Sevilla.

Born in Germany, the half-brother of Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng moved back to Serie A last year after helping Eintracht Frankfurt win the German Cup. He has scored five goals in 15 games this season for Sassuolo.

"With experience of playing in four of the biggest leagues in Europe, the Premier League, the Bundesliga, Serie A and La Liga, he is a man who has scored goals wherever he has been," FC Barcelona said.

The former Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan and Schalke 04 player has previously had a spell in Spain, with Las Palmas in 2016-17.

