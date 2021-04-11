Football: Bobo return key to Barbarouses' scoring run, says Corica

REUTERS: The return of veteran Brazilian striker Bobo has helped unlock Kosta Barbarouses' goal scoring ability, said Sydney FC coach Steve Corica, after the New Zealander found the back of the net for the third game in a row on Saturday.

Barbarouses scored the opener for Sydney against Melbourne City in a rerun of last year's A-League Grand Final at Sydney's Leichhardt Oval, before Jamie Maclaren's late penalty saw the points shared.

After scoring in the win over his former club, Melbourne Victory, and hitting the winner against Perth Glory, the 31-year-old's strike was his third in three games played over six days.

It is the return of Bobo, who joined Sydney for a second stint in February, that has played a key role in Barbarouses hitting a rich seam of form for the reigning A-League champions.

"Bobo brings a little bit of a different style of football that we can play as well," said Corica.

"He holds the ball up, he gets in the box, we can knock balls into the air for him and I think that's creating chances for Kosta as well.

"It's freeing him up a little bit and taking a little bit of pressure off as well."

Barbarouses' goal on Saturday was his sixth in 15 appearances this season. His return in front of goal has helped Sydney climb to third in the standings.

"He was always playing well, I was happy with his performances, he was probably lacking a few goals," said Corica.

"He's been creating a lot of chances for us but in the last three games he's been on a roll and he's scored in each game and he's a vital part of our team and doing really well.

"I'm very pleased for him."

(Reporting by Michael Church; Editing by William Mallard)