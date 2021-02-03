Football: Botafogo get rare point in 1-1 draw at Palmeiras

SAO PAULO: Botafogo got their first point in Brazil's Serie A since before Christmas in a 1-1 draw with an under-strength Palmeiras on Tuesday.

Palmeiras, who travel to Qatar for the Club World Cup immediately after the game, fielded a second string team but went ahead after 16 minutes through Emerson.

However, Rafael Navarro equalised for the visitors on the hour mark.

The draw was Botafogo's first point since beating Coritiba on Dec. 20 and does little to improve their position at the bottom of the standings.

The Rio side are four points adrift of second bottom Coritiba with five games remaining and almost guaranteed to drop to the second division.

Palmeiras, who won the Copa Libertadores on Saturday, are sixth.



