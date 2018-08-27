Football: Bournemouth cannot afford to keep chasing games, says manager Howe

LONDON: Bournemouth have been able to fight back from going behind in their last two games but will struggle to do the same when they take on the top teams in the Premier League, manager Eddie Howe has said.

After rallying from a goal down to beat West Ham United 2-1 last week, Bournemouth came from two down on Saturday (Aug 25) to draw 2-2 with Everton.

Advertisement

"Certainly, we don't want to put ourselves in that situation continually because we know against the better teams it's harder to come back," Howe told British media.

"When we are at our best, we are very much on the front foot and very aggressive. It's not like we are sitting back, waiting to concede and then we'll attack."

Bournemouth's next Premier League match sees them face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

