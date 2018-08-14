Football: Bournemouth captain Francis keen to regain starting spot

LONDON: Bournemouth captain Simon Francis is eager to regain his starting role at the club after being benched during last Saturday's 2-0 win over promoted Cardiff City in the Premier League.

The 33-year-old defender has missed a total of 10 league games over the last two seasons for Bournemouth but said his omission against Cardiff was expected after he missed the team's 5-2 win over French side Olympique de Marseille in a friendly this month.

"It was tough but I had an inkling from the Marseille game that the manager may have done it," Francis told the Daily Echo.

"Nobody could argue because the lads were excellent in that game. I couldn't argue, but I had to show what I could do on Saturday.

"It's been a long time since I have come off the bench. I just want to help the team be in the right mindset and, hopefully, I can. If I get a chance, like on Saturday with 25 minutes, you have to try to change the game."

Bournemouth play West Ham United in their second Premier League clash of the season in London on Saturday.



