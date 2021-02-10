Football: Bournemouth knock Premier League Burnley out of FA Cup

BURNLEY, England: Premier League Burnley were knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Bournemouth after suffering a 2-0 defeat to the second-tier team at Turf Moor on Tuesday (Feb 9).

Sam Surridge's 21st-minute goal and a late Junior Stanislas penalty sent the Cherries, relegated from the top flight last season, into the quarter-finals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Burnley manager Sean Dyche fielded a largely second-string lineup, making eight changes from the team which drew with Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

Bournemouth looked hungrier from the outset and caused Burnley plenty of problems before Surridge put them in front, slotting home from close range after a low ball across from Jack Stacey.

The Clarets created little but Jay Rodriguez should have brought them level in the 56th minute when he missed a glorious chance, scooping the ball over the bar from close range.

Former Burnley winger Stanislas made sure of the win, two minutes from the end, with a well-taken penalty after Kevin Long brought down Surridge in the box, following a clever flick off his back from the excellent Philip Billing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bournemouth are into the FA Cup sixth round for the first time since 1956/57 and the win was a boost for interim manager Jonathan Woodgate who took over last week following the sacking of Jason Tindall.

"We wanted it but you need the players to execute it and they did that. I thought every single one of them was very good. I think that is the second time in our history we have reached the quarter-finals so fair play to the players," said Woodgate, who declined to discuss his future.

"It is one game at a time for me. If I am in charge for the Nottingham Forest game (on Saturday) then I will do it to the best of my ability," he said.

Before the game, Burnley narrowly avoided a mistake that could have led to a serious sanction from the Football Association when a television reporter pointed out that Dutch defender Erik Pieters, named in their starting lineup, was suspended for the match.

Advertisement

The Dutch fullback had been booked in the previous two rounds and was therefore suspended and the match commentator for broadcasters BT Sport said their reporter had highlighted the situation to Burnley.

"Due to an administrative error, Erik Pieters no longer plays tonight and Anthony Glennon will come in for the left-back," Burnley stated on their official twitter feed.