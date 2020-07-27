Football: Brave Bournemouth end top-flight stay with win at Everton

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Junior Stanislas scored a fine solo goal as Bournemouth fought gallantly but end their five-year stay in the Premier League with an entertaining 3-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The visitors needed three points to have a chance of survival and played their part in an excellent display. However, Aston Villa's draw at West Ham United sealed the fate of the south coast side, who finished the season with 34 points, one shy of safety.

Josh King gave the visitors the lead from the penalty spot after 13 minutes, but Everton drew level before halftime through Moise Kean as the home team enjoyed the majority of possession.

But after Dominic Solanke restored Bournemouth's lead, Stanislas gave Bournemouth a two-goal cushion late in the second half as he coasted past two defenders in the box and beat Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

It was just a second win in 13 matches for Bournemouth, and a first away since victory at Chelsea in December. However, their nine losses on the road since then went a long way to sealing their return to the Championship.

Everton end their disappointing campaign in 12th position, with much work for manager Carlo Ancelotti to do on the training ground, and perhaps the transfer market, in the short pre-season period before the start of the new campaign on Sep 12.



