Football: Brazil, Colombia, Japan round out 2023 women's World Cup host bids

REUTERS: Brazil, Colombia and Japan have each submitted formal bids to host the 2023 Women's World Cup, the sport's global governing body FIFA said on Friday, a day after Australia and New Zealand announced their joint bid.

The four submissions come amid "an unprecedented interest" from member countries, FIFA said, with the upcoming edition of the tournament set to be the first to feature 32 teams.

"France 2019 was certainly a watershed moment for women's football, and now it is FIFA's responsibility to take concrete measures to keep fostering the game's incredible growth," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a written statement.

The most recent women's World Cup in France enjoyed record TV audiences and high attendances, with the United States winning a record fourth title.

FIFA will evaluate the potential hosts during January and February, before the FIFA Council selects the winning bid at its June 2020 meeting in Addis Ababa.

