Football: Brazil great Ronaldo buys majority stake in La Liga side Valladolid

MADRID: Former Brazil striker Ronaldo has become the majority stakeholder in Spanish La Liga team Real Valladolid after buying 51 per cent of the club from president Carlos Suarez.

The former Barcelona and Real Madrid forward paid around 30 million euros (£27 million), according to Spanish media reports.

Valladolid were promoted this season and Ronaldo said the aim was to keep the team in the Spanish top flight.

"We want Real Valladolid to consolidate in the top flight and keep building hopes from there," said Ronaldo.

"It will not stop there because we want to grow to where our hopes allow us to."

Suarez will continue as club president.

"The arrival of Ronaldo puts Valladolid on the map and will allow the club to take a leap forward in quality. I welcome him to his home," said Suarez.



Ronaldo will bring a sprinkling of stardust, with the former forward widely regarded as one of the game's greatest ever players.

He retired in 2011, having been named Fifa World Player of the Year in 1996, 1997 and 2002.

The 41-year-old has appealed to the Valladolid fans to help shape the club's future.

"I want everyone to be a part of this club and I invite the fans to participate in this project," he said.

"To give us ideas, opinions, criticisms and aspirations. I want you to be part of the present and future of Real Valladolid."