Football: Brazil police end Neymar rape probe over lack of evidence

SAO PAULO: Police in Brazil probing rape allegations against football superstar Neymar have closed the case due to a lack of evidence, the Sao Paulo attorney general's office said on Monday (Jul 29).

The police decision will be sent to prosecutors on Tuesday, which will have 15 days to evaluate the case, a spokeswoman for the attorney general's office told AFP.

A final decision on the case will be made by a judge.

Neymar has vehemently denied allegations he raped a Brazilian woman in a Paris hotel in May.

The ugly affair, which has dominated headlines and conversations in the soccer-mad country for months, overshadowed Brazil's preparations for the Copa America.

Hosts Brazil went on to win South America's showcase tournament without their star player, who was injured in a friendly before the opening match.

