Football: Brazilian Paulinho returns to China's Guangzhou

BARCELONA: Brazil midfielder Paulinho is leaving Barcelona after one season to rejoin Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande, the Spanish champions said on Sunday (Jul 8).

“FC Barcelona and Guangzhou Evergrande have reached an agreement for the loan transfer of Paulinho Bezerra for one season, with a mandatory purchase option for the Chinese club,” Barca said in a statement on their website.

Paulinho, 29, scored nine goals in 49 appearances for the Catalans after signing for €40 million (US$47 million) last August, helping them win the La Liga and King’s Cup double.

He was part of Brazil’s World Cup squad, scoring in their 2-0 group-stage win over Serbia.