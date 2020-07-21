Football: Brighton ensure top flight survival with Newcastle draw

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

5 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

BRIGHTON, England: Brighton and Hove Albion made sure of avoiding relegation from the Premier League after a 0-0 home draw with Newcastle United on Monday (Jul 20) sent them clear of the drop zone with one game remaining.

Brighton have 38 points from 37 games, seven more than 18th-placed Aston Villa who have a game in hand and Bournemouth in 19th, while bottom team Norwich City have already been relegated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Seagulls dominated a scrappy encounter and missed several chances, with Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka pulling off a fine save to deny Leandro Trossard in the 28th minute.

Dubravka also stopped a tame Lewis Dunk header early on before Trossard volleyed over the bar and Pascal Gross dragged his shot across the face of goal.

Dubravka kept out an Adam Webster piledriver with an acrobatic save in the 78th minute while Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie came close at the other end.

Brighton finish their campaign with a visit to Burnley while Newcastle host champions Liverpool on Saturday.



Advertisement