Football: Brighton's focus is on Manchester United not survival, says Potter

REUTERS: Brighton & Hove Albion's sole focus is on Tuesday's (Jun 30) Premier League opponents Manchester United and they are not worrying about the prospect of fighting a relegation battle at the end of the season, manager Graham Potter said on Monday.

Brighton are 15th in the standings with 33 points, six points above the relegation zone with seven games left - including fixtures against champions Liverpool and second-placed Manchester City next month.

Potter said Brighton have been in high spirits throughout the season despite some poor results and they will hit the ground running against sixth-placed United, who are unbeaten in 14 matches across all competitions.

"We don't think about how many points we may or may not need at this stage to be safe," Potter told reporters in a virtual news conference.

"We're playing one of the most in-form teams in the league, we'll just keep trying to pick up points between now and the end of the season."

United beat Brighton 3-1 in the reverse fixture in November, and Potter said his side were "well beaten" at Old Trafford.

He added that centre back Adam Webster is a doubt for the game following his first-half hamstring injury in the goalless draw at Leicester City last week, while right back Tariq Lamptey is available after receiving stitches for a cut on his mouth.

"Adam Webster has made good progress but we're waiting on him," said Potter. "He'll be touch and go for tomorrow, he's the only one from the game against Leicester who'll be missing.

