Football: Bristol City Women sign Australia midfielder Logarzo

REUTERS: Bristol City have completed the signing of Australia international Chloe Logarzo on a 1-1/2 year contract, the FA Women's Super League club said on Thursday.

The 25-year-old midfielder will link up with Bristol's Australian manager Tanya Oxtoby, with the club languishing at the bottom of the WSL standings.

Logarzo, who has been capped 41 times by Australia, has previously played in Europe at Eskilstuna United in Sweden and Norway's Avaldsnes.

She becomes the fifth new player to join Bristol City this month following the arrival of South Korea midfielder Jeon Ga-eul, English defender Faye Bryson, and Wales internationals Megan Wynne and Elise Hughes.

Logarzo is currently in a Matildas camp ahead of their Olympic qualifiers next month against China, Thailand and Taiwan. She will join her new club in mid-February.

