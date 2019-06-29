Football: British women qualify for 2020 Olympics after France World Cup defeat

PARIS: France's elimination from their own World Cup against the United States on Friday - 24 hours after England made the semi-finals - had the knock-on effect of qualifying Great Britain's women for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Of the 12 qualifiers for the women's football competition at next year's Games, three come from the three best performing European sides at this World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The United States were the only nation from outside Europe to make it into the quarter-finals, and their 2-1 win over France in Paris means the other three semi-finalists will all go to the Olympics.

England beat Norway 3-0 in the last eight on Thursday and will play the USA in the semis this coming Tuesday.

That means they will go to the Games under the banner of "Team GB", with the other European qualifiers coming from the winners of Saturday's remaining World Cup quarter-finals.

Italy play the Netherlands in the first of those before Germany take on Sweden in what is a repeat of the 2016 Rio Olympics gold medal match won by the Germans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Britain's women made the quarter-finals at the 2012 Games in London.

There will be no British men's team in Japan next year.