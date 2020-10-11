Football: Broken leg expected to sideline Colombia defender Arias for six months

BERLIN: Bayer Leverkusen said Saturday (Oct 10) they expect to be without new signing Santiago Arias for six months after his horror injury when the right-back broke his leg in Colombia's 3-0 win over Venezuela during a 2022 World Cup qualifier.

The 28-year-old, who only joined Leverkusen on loan from Atletico Madrid two weeks ago, fractured his left fibula and tore ankle ligaments during Friday's win in Barranquilla.

Bundesliga side Leverkusen and Atletico have agreed his surgery will take place in Madrid next week, once Arias can fly.

"We are very sorry for this serious injury and it affects us all. Santiago came to us with great ambitions, this is a heavy blow for him," said Leverkusen sports director Simon Rolfes.

"Like Atletico Madrid, we will do everything possible to support Santiago in his recovery.

"After the operation, he will be in good hands with us in Leverkusen for his rehabilitation."

