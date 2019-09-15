Football: Brunei DPMM clinch Singapore Premier League title

SINGAPORE: Bruneian side Brunei DPMM won the Singapore Premier League (SPL) on Sunday (Sep 15), making it the fifth time a foreign team has won the domestic league in as many years.

This follows closest challenger Hougang United’s pulsating 4-4 draw with Geylang International, which meant that DPMM are mathematically certain of winning the title as they have a four-point lead over Hougang with two games in hand.

Hougang United players celebrate a goal. (File Photo: Matthew Mohan)

The Cheetahs have only one game left to play, against DPMM in Bandar Seri Begawan.

The last local side to win the local league was Warriors FC in 2014, and since then, the domestic competition has been won once by DPMM in 2015 and then Japanese side Albirex Niigata in 2016-2018.

While Albirex coasted to the SPL league title with three months to go last year, competition was far tighter this season as Tampines Rovers and Hougang United both coming close to pipping DPMM.



But the Stags were mathematically ruled out of the title race on Saturday following a 3-3 draw with Balestier Khalsa.

The SPL is into its second season since been renamed from the S League.